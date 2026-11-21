Ukraine’s General Staff reported 1,730 Russian military personnel casualties over the past 24 hours. According to the published data, total Russian personnel losses since the beginning of the war have reached approximately 1,634,860. The figures were presented by the Ukrainian side and have not been independently verified.

Over the same period, 24 armored combat vehicles, 21 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher, two air defense systems, seven ground robotic systems, 1,065 unmanned aerial vehicles and 283 vehicles and fuel tankers were recorded. The summary also includes two pieces of special equipment.

489 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region

Separately, Ukrainska Pravda reported that over a 24-hour period, Russian forces carried out 489 strikes against 48 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were killed in the attacks, while 22 were injured, including one child.

“Two people were killed, and another 22, including one child, were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district,” said Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Region Defense Council.

According to data cited by Ukrainska Pravda, the attacks included 16 air strikes, 11 multiple rocket launcher attacks, 103 artillery strikes and 395 attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly FPV drones. Residents submitted 272 reports of damage to homes, cars and infrastructure facilities.

During the night of November 21, a kindergarten in Zaporizhzhia was attacked. A man was injured in the strike, while a fire broke out in a neighboring residential building. The Ukrainian authorities did not provide further details about the condition of the injured in the report.

Sources: pravda.com.ua