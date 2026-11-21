Turkish authorities have detained 83 people in police operations against alleged members and supporters of Fethullah Gülen’s movement, conducted in 28 provinces over the past 10 days. Courts have ordered 47 of the suspects to be held in pretrial detention, 22 have been placed under judicial control, and proceedings against the remaining 14 are ongoing.

The operations were conducted by the police’s counterterrorism departments and organized crime units in coordination with the prosecutor’s offices. Among those detained are people with final convictions and individuals who had been wanted, Turkey’s Interior Ministry reported.

What the authorities allege

“The fight against FETÖ and its structures will continue decisively,” Turkey’s Interior Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the suspects were linked to the movement’s financial, educational, media and other organizational activities. The authorities also claim that some of them used the encrypted ByLock application, communicated through public payphones, provided financial assistance to members of the movement and their families, and took part in discussions about marriages within the organization.

Turkey’s investigations involving public payphones are based on call records. According to the prosecution’s case, the sequential dialing of several numbers from a single payphone may indicate links between the people whose phones were used. In such cases, the content of the calls is unavailable, and conclusions are drawn based on the sequence of the calls.

The dispute over ByLock

In 2023, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that automatically treating the use of ByLock as sufficient evidence of membership in a terrorist organization, without an individual assessment of the other circumstances, violated the requirements of legality and a fair trial. The ruling does not exclude the use of other evidence, but requires that such evidence be examined specifically for each defendant.

Ankara links Gülen’s movement to the attempted coup in July 2016 and classifies it as a terrorist organization. The movement denies having taken part in the coup or in terrorist activity. Gülen, who lived in the United States, died in 2024.

According to data cited in the submitted material, since 2016 Turkish authorities have initiated proceedings against 720,338 people over alleged ties to the movement. More than 127,000 people have been convicted, 10,485 are in prison, and proceedings against another 83,404 people are ongoing.

Sources: trthaber.com, apnews.com