Youth protests swept across several European countries over the high cost of living, military spending, the climate crisis and problems in education. Demonstrations were held in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Spain, and the organizers said the action was coordinated by a coalition of more than 50 youth organizations.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Milan. Some demonstrators carried placards reading “Fight for our future,” lit flares and burned cardboard models of tanks.

“If the government does not hear us, we cannot remain silent,” said 18-year-old high school student Olivia Ferrario, quoted by AFP.

The demands varied from country to country, but the common theme was that governments were devoting more attention to geopolitical crises and big business than to education, housing and living conditions for young people.

Protests and clashes in several cities

In Switzerland, organizers claimed that more than 40,000 people had taken part in the demonstrations. Most of the events were peaceful, but after they ended, a small group of protesters clashed with police. According to the Swiss news agency Keystone-ATS, tear gas and water cannons were used.

In Berlin, around 1,000 pupils and students protested against Germany’s accelerated rearmament and fears of a return to compulsory military service. “I consider it unjustified to force someone to learn how to fight and kill and then send them to war,” said 18-year-old Helena Kosatz, quoted by AFP.

In London, several hundred people gathered outside Parliament and in Trafalgar Square carrying placards reading “Save higher education” and “Fight for our future, not their wars.” Clashes between right-wing and antifascist demonstrators took place in the city, along with several arrests witnessed by AFP journalists.

In Rome, high school students protested against the government, the war and the high cost of living. Some demonstrators threw bottles and smoke bombs at police.

Education among the main demands

In Madrid, demonstrators called for more funding for education and opposed an increase in military spending. Sixteen-year-old Gabriela Gimeno Serrano told AFP that there were 33 students and one teacher in her class, while some schools were in poor condition.

The wave of protests began in France in mid-September with student demonstrations calling for better learning conditions. The demands later broadened to include discontent over rising prices, inadequate public services and police brutality.

New demonstrations in France are planned for Saturday. The protests in various European countries have been partly inspired by the Yellow Vest movement, which shook the country in 2018 and 2019.