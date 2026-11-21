The COP31 climate conference in Antalya is continuing today after nearly 200 countries failed to reach a final agreement by the planned conclusion of the forum on November 20. The delegations remained in negotiations to resolve their differences over the text of the future political decision.

The main disputes concern fossil fuels, climate finance, adaptation to the consequences of global warming and mechanisms for a just transition. The updated draft agreement no longer explicitly mentions the need to phase out fossil fuels. This has drawn criticism from countries and environmental organizations, which insist that such a commitment should remain in the final document.

Disagreements over money remain

Funding for developing countries is the other major stumbling block. Rich countries have committed to increasing climate aid to $300 billion annually by 2035, but developing countries are calling for a more concrete roadmap, as well as more funding for adaptation and for addressing climate damage that has already occurred.

The COP31 presidency announced earlier this week that 21 agenda items had still not been resolved. They include the work program on climate finance, the global adaptation goal, the program for mitigating the effects of climate change and the just transition mechanism.

Negotiations continue in Antalya

Australian Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, who is leading the negotiations, said that the countries would continue consultations until it became clear that consensus was possible. „The things that are worth doing are not achieved easily,“ Bowen told reporters.

According to The Associated Press, the additional day of negotiations is linked to the effort to draft a common decision, but the prospects for concrete commitments to rapidly reduce the use of fossil fuels remain limited. „The Guardian“ reported that the delegations are also arguing over the wording on the energy transition, while the issue of climate funding continues to divide developed and developing countries.

As of now, there is no confirmed final agreement. The next step is to continue political consultations and present a new text, which must be adopted by consensus.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, japantimes.co.jp