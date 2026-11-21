The Crimean Bridge will not remain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an extended interview with Richard Engel of NBC News. He defended Ukrainian strikes on the structure as targeting a legitimate objective and warned that Kyiv would respond to Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

“This bridge will not remain,” Zelenskyy said, commenting on Russian strikes on bridges in Ukraine. He made the remarks after the bridge connecting Russia with occupied Crimea was partially damaged. According to The Kyiv Independent, three bridges were damaged in a Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv on November 20, and seven people were killed.

Warning of double and triple strikes

Zelenskyy said that Russian forces are increasingly attacking the same target again after rescuers, medics or journalists have already arrived at the scene. According to him, these are not only double strikes but also triple strikes, aimed at people providing assistance after the initial attack.

The Ukrainian president described this tactic as an attempt to kill as many people as possible. He said that Russia does not comply with the rules of war, while Ukraine is trying to operate within the framework of international norms.

The interview also addressed the attack on Kryvyi Rih. A seven-year-old child and a 20-year-old paramedic were killed in the strike on November 20, while 42 people were injured, The Kyiv Independent reported. According to local authorities, the initial strike on the area was followed by drone attacks against rescuers, medical teams and municipal utility workers.

Appeal to Washington

Zelenskyy made a direct appeal to the US Congress and Senate to preserve bipartisan support for Ukraine. He said that the United States had found a way to support Israel and could do the same for Kyiv.

“I hope that Congress will not allow the aggressor to win,” Zelenskyy said.

He said that Ukraine's future cannot be decided without the participation of the Ukrainian side. According to him, major powers often believe that they can make decisions for the entire world, but this leads to a serious political mistake.

“You cannot make decisions for a country, even a small country, without that country,” the Ukrainian president said. He also rejected attempts to present Russia and Ukraine as equal parties, stressing that Moscow is the aggressor, while Ukrainians are defending their lives and homes.

The war and the 24-hour promise

Zelenskyy said that Donald Trump had promised him he would end the war in 24 hours. According to the Ukrainian president, he replied that this would be difficult because Vladimir Putin could demonstrate a willingness for peace while his actual goal was to kill Ukrainians, destroy the country and occupy it.

The Starshield system was also among the topics discussed. According to Zelenskyy, its restrictions are making Ukraine's air defense and drone operations more difficult. In separate statements, he has insisted that restricting the service is not merely a technical or commercial issue, but also has a political dimension.

The Ukrainian president also said that pressure on Moscow could be increased by ending trade with Russia. He pointed to the United States and China as countries capable of exerting such pressure.

Sources: youtube.com, kyivindependent.com, apnews.com