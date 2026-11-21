Russia attacked Ukraine with three ballistic missiles and 148 attack drones. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, strikes by aerial attack weapons were recorded at 19 locations.

The consequences were most severe in Kryvyi Rih, where a 20-year-old paramedic and a 7-year-old boy were killed in strikes on the central part of the city. The number of injured has risen to 58, including six children, three emergency doctors and employees of the State Emergency Service.

“When the people were attacked, all the necessary services were working at the scene – utility workers, energy workers, and heating and gas crews,” said Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

Twenty-eight injured people have been admitted to hospitals in the city. Eleven of them are in serious condition, while five are in intensive care, including a 17-year-old boy. The youngest hospitalized patient is a 3-year-old girl.

Rescuers targeted again

After the initial missile strike, the site of the rescue operation was attacked again with jet-powered drones. Earlier, the Ukrainian police reported that police officers from the explosive ordnance disposal service and State Emergency Service employees had been injured in the strikes.

Four fires broke out in central Kryvyi Rih and have already been extinguished. Around 25 high-rise residential buildings, a hospital, educational institutions, an enterprise, a restaurant, garages, residents’ vehicles and ambulances were damaged.

Work to clear the damage is continuing in the city. A support center has been set up for people from the damaged homes, where construction materials are being provided and applications for financial assistance are being accepted.

According to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Russian attacks since the evening of November 20 affected five districts of the region. The total number of injured in Dnipropetrovsk region is 55, including those injured in Kryvyi Rih.

Infrastructure was damaged in the Novopil municipality in Kryvyi Rih district, with no casualties reported. Infrastructure was also affected in Dnipro, while residential buildings and other facilities were damaged in other municipalities.

Sources: krnews.ua, pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.ua