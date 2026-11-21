A Swedish Gripen fighter pilot had NATO authorization to shoot down an object that entered Polish airspace, but he was unable to identify the target clearly enough to use his weapon. According to a preliminary assessment, the object was a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

This was announced by General Ireneusz Nowak, commander of the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command. According to him, the pilot was unable to identify the object either visually or with the aircraft’s onboard electro-optical systems because of the „extremely severe weather conditions“.

The Swedish pair of Gripens operated under the control of NATO’s Combined Air Operations Centre in Uedem, Germany. It was this centre that issued the so-called condition based order—an authorization allowing pilots to decide for themselves whether to destroy an object if predetermined conditions have been met.

Three objects violated Polish airspace

Polish forces monitored 11 objects that could have posed a threat to the country’s airspace. Three of them crossed the border. According to data presented by General Nowak, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Two Polish F-16s from the base in Łask and two Swedish Gripens were scrambled to protect the skies. A Saab 340 early-warning aircraft, a Dutch MRTT tanker aircraft and ground-based air defence systems also took part in the operation. After 7:00 a.m., when Russian bombers launched new cruise missiles while returning to their bases, additional F-16s from Krzesiny were also sent into the air.

A yellow alert was declared at 1:40 a.m., and at 5:49 a.m. it was replaced by the highest-level „red“ alert. It remained in force until noon. The military directed Territorial Defence Force teams to search for the locations where the objects had fallen.

The attack began with drones

According to information presented by the Polish military command, the Russian attack against Ukraine took place in two stages. Drones were used first, including fast unmanned aircraft with jet engines, followed by Kalibr and Kh-101 missiles.

Poland had information about the launch sites, the number of objects and their flight paths. Data transmitted by Ukraine through the „Virazh“ system was also used for tracking.

„At present, there is no doubt on our side about who is behind this attack,“ General Nowak said. Poland’s National Security Bureau reported that on November 20, three objects violated the country’s airspace, with a Kh-101 missile identified among them.

Sources: rp.pl, onet.pl