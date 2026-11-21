Nobel laureate and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado called for presidential elections to be held in Venezuela in 2027. She said this was part of a plan for a democratic transition presented by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Marco Rubio presented a sequence of steps toward a democratic transition that clearly shows that the presidential elections will be held in 2027,” Machado said on October 29 in her first major public appearance since returning to the country. She added that all Venezuelans eligible to vote must be able to participate in the future election.

No date has yet been set

The call came several days after Machado returned to Venezuela on October 25. She had spent more than 10 months outside the country after choosing Edmundo González Urrutia to represent the opposition in the 2024 elections. Machado did not take part in that vote because she had been barred from running.

As of November 18, no specific date had been announced for the presidential elections. The Associated Press reported that the absence of an electoral calendar was increasing uncertainty surrounding Venezuela’s political transition.

Interim President Delcy Rodríguez said there would be elections, but that the electoral institutions must first be reformed. This leaves open the question of when the official process will begin and under what rules the vote will be held.

Opposition prepares for vote

The Vente Venezuela movement, led by Machado, is already preparing mechanisms for voter registration. According to Reuters, the initiative also includes Venezuelans living abroad, with the aim of creating a database of potential participants in future elections.

Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 for her longstanding work defending democratic rights in Venezuela. Following the disputed 2024 elections, she and González Urrutia said the opposition had won, while the authorities declared Nicolás Maduro the victor.

Machado’s return restored her public presence in domestic political life, but her movement is not taking part in the transition talks between the interim authorities and other political forces. The next key question is whether an electoral calendar will be drawn up and whether it will guarantee the participation of all major opposition groups.

Sources: investing.com, apnews.com