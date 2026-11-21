Two people were injured when debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle fell in Kyiv. During the attack, two private homes caught fire in the Podilskyi district, and one of the injured people was hospitalized.

“As a result of an enemy attack, two private homes caught fire in the Podilskyi district,” the Kyiv City Military Administration reported. Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that two people had been injured in the district, уточнявайки that one of them had been taken to hospital.

Debris also fell in the Solomianskyi district

In the Solomianskyi district, debris fell in an open area. No fire broke out there.

The attack continued in the hours before dawn, when the capital was simultaneously under threat from drones and missiles. During the night, a total of three air-raid alerts were issued in Kyiv because of the danger posed by unmanned aerial vehicles.

Sources: pravda.com.ua