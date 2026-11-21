Turkish Airlines is offering round-trip tickets from Sofia to Malé for €889 for the period from January 23 to 29, 2027. The price includes checked baggage and is €327.77 lower than that of Bulgarian airline GullivAir’s direct flight for the same dates.

The data comes from a review by TravelNews.bg of the booking systems of both airlines. According to the publication, a GullivAir economy-class ticket costs €1,216.77. For two passengers, the difference reaches €655.54.

The lower fare includes a stopover in Istanbul

The Turkish Airlines offer includes one stopover in Istanbul in each direction. The flight from Sofia departs at 9:45 p.m. and arrives in Malé at 12:35 p.m. the following day, with the total journey lasting 11 hours and 50 minutes.

Different combinations are listed for the return journey. In one option, the aircraft departs Malé at 9:00 a.m. and arrives in Sofia at 8:55 p.m. after 14 hours and 55 minutes. Another option costs €1,008, departs at 10:35 p.m. and lands in Sofia at 8:40 a.m. the following day. The journey takes 13 hours and 5 minutes.

On its long-haul flights, Turkish Airlines offers individual screens, an entertainment system, hot meals and drinks, TravelNews.bg reports.

GullivAir offers a direct flight

GullivAir’s advantage is the direct connection between Sofia and Malé. The flight on January 23 departs from Terminal 2 at 7:45 p.m. and arrives at Velana International Airport at 7:15 a.m. the following morning. The return flight on January 29 departs at 4:30 p.m., with landing in Sofia at 11:00 p.m.

According to TravelNews.bg, the direct route shortens the journey by around 3 hours and 20 minutes compared with the Turkish Airlines combination indicated above and eliminates the need to spend time at a transit airport. This may be important for passengers travelling with children, more baggage or a subsequent transfer by seaplane or speedboat to the resort.

GullivAir plans to operate seasonal direct flights between Sofia and Malé during the 2026/2027 winter season, departing from Sofia on Saturdays and returning from the Maldives on Fridays.

Travellers can therefore choose between a lower fare with a stopover and a more expensive direct flight. For the specific January dates, the difference is nearly €328 per person.