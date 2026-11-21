A Ukrainian nuclear power plant has reduced its output after two 330-kilovolt power lines were disconnected due to hostilities. One of them remains disconnected.

This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which did not identify the affected plant.

“One of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants reduced its output today after two 330-kilovolt power lines were disconnected,” the agency said.

The IAEA did not specify the amount by which output was reduced, nor did it give a timeframe for restoring the disconnected power line. No details were released about the specific damage or the location where it occurred.

Warning About Nuclear Safety

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called for restraint over the condition of Ukraine’s power grid.

“The deteriorating condition of the power grid is endangering nuclear safety,” Grossi said.

Earlier, he called for all strikes on energy facilities to cease as winter approaches. The IAEA warns that power outages and damage to transmission infrastructure complicate the operation of nuclear facilities and the maintenance of the necessary safety systems.

At present, the agency has not reported which plant reduced its output or whether the disconnected power line was damaged or shut down for another reason related to the hostilities.

Sources: bnrnews.bg