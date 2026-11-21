Iran will introduce electricity rationing due to an energy shortage and difficulties in fuel supplies. The restrictions will begin the following day and are expected to last around two hours every other day or at most two hours per day.

“Given the specific conditions regarding fuel supplies in the country, the energy sector will be forced to introduce restrictions on electricity distribution,” said Mohammad Alahdad, head of the national energy company, as quoted by Iranian state television and Agence France-Presse.

Iranian authorities have already resorted to similar measures in recent years, when fuel shortages for power plants limited electricity generation. The new outages come amid damage to energy infrastructure caused during the war in the Middle East.

Pezeshkian warns of difficulties in winter

Iran is among the countries with the largest reserves of natural gas and oil, but its power grid suffers from insufficient investment in infrastructure. Western sanctions, which have been in place for decades, are also cited as a factor contributing to the difficulties.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said that American-Israeli strikes on energy infrastructure had “worsened” the shortage. “We should expect difficulties this winter,” he said, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.

Iranian authorities regularly cite fuel shortages and extreme weather conditions when they temporarily suspend work in the state administration and close public institutions. Repeated power outages in recent years have already sparked public discontent.

Sources: bta.bg, newscentraltv.com, iranintl.com