A Qatari delegation visited Tehran on the evening of November 20 and held a two-hour meeting with Iranian officials. This was announced by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

According to Gharibabadi, Iran is maintaining contact with mediators, including Qatar, in order to facilitate dialogue on regional disputes.

“We are maintaining contact with the mediators, including the Qataris, both in person and virtually, and holding the necessary talks to see whether diplomacy can be given another chance,” Gharibabadi said.

According to Axios and Channel 12 reporter Barak Ravid, the Qatari delegation was headed by senior diplomat Ali al-Thawadi. Doha maintains direct and indirect contacts with Tehran and Washington, relaying proposals between the two sides and checking whether there is an opportunity to resume negotiations.

Negotiations Remain Deadlocked

The visit to Tehran comes amid stalled negotiations to end the conflict between the US and Iran. Washington is tightening the naval blockade through restrictions on the transfer of oil by sea, while President Donald Trump said that Iran wants a deal, but not on terms acceptable to the US.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has repeatedly stated that Tehran will not allow its stocks of enriched uranium to leave the country. This remains one of the issues on which the positions of the two sides differ.

There has been no report of an agreement being reached or of a specific date for the resumption of official negotiations. For now, the Qatari mission shows that channels for mediation between Iran and the US remain open, but a breakthrough in the diplomatic process has not been confirmed.

Sources: news.bg, timesofisrael.com