Thousands of people marched through central Lisbon in pouring rain to protest against the rising cost of living, low wages and the deepening housing crisis. The demonstration was organised by CGTP – Portugal’s largest trade union confederation.

The union is calling for higher wages and pensions, lower prices for essential goods and services, and measures to limit housing costs. The protesters, many of whom carried umbrellas and wore raincoats, marched along two of the Portuguese capital’s main boulevards.

CGTP said that “many thousands” of people took part in the march. Police did not provide their own estimate of the number of demonstrators.

“We work more, have more expenses and have no money for everyday life,” said factory worker Manuel Gomes.

“Our wages are low, diesel and petrol prices continue to rise, as do housing costs and the cost of everything else. We have to change this,” he added.

Incomes lag behind as housing costs rise

According to Eurostat, average annual incomes in Portugal in 2025 were 37% below the European Union average. Inflation in the country reached 3.8% in October, with food and energy prices being the main drivers.

The housing market is among the main causes of discontent. Home prices in Portugal have more than doubled since 2017, while rents under new contracts have nearly doubled. Young people have been hit hardest, facing ever greater difficulties in renting or buying a home.

“We want higher wages and pensions and oppose speculation in the rental market,” said pensioner Luís Russo.

The protest came after weeks of tensions over the housing crisis, including activists’ tent camps in Lisbon and Porto. The demonstration is also part of a broader wave of protests across Europe linked to the cost of living and housing affordability.

Sources: marketscreener.com, internazionale.it