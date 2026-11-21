The Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge on November 17 was likely the most successful strike against the facility since attacks on it began. This is indicated by an assessment from European intelligence dated November 18, cited by Fox News.

According to the assessment, the strike came after a prolonged campaign against Russian air defense systems, radars and electronic warfare capabilities. The aim of the campaign was to weaken the defenses around the bridge and create conditions for a more serious blow against the key transport link.

Focus reports that Ukrainian missiles and drones were used in the attack. A significant section of the roadway collapsed, and the adjacent railway line was also damaged. No data on casualties or injuries was provided.

Warning About Russian Logistics

Philip Breedlove, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe and a retired general, assesses the damage as a potentially serious problem for Russian supplies to the peninsula.

“The Russians are extremely limited in the ways they can deliver supplies to Crimea, and disrupting traffic on the Crimean Bridge will seriously, very severely damage their ability to supply Crimea,” Breedlove said.

According to him, the damage could significantly limit Moscow’s ability to maintain supplies to Russian troops in Crimea. The assessment concerns both the transport of military materiel and deliveries of fuel and other supplies necessary to maintain the military infrastructure on the peninsula.

The Bridge as a Logistical and Political Symbol

The Crimean Bridge connects Russia’s Krasnodar Krai with Crimea. It was opened by Vladimir Putin in 2018 and is among the most important infrastructure facilities for transport links with the peninsula.

The facility also carries strong political significance. Following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, the bridge became a symbol of Moscow’s drive to connect the peninsula with Russian territory. This is precisely why the damage to it has implications that go beyond the immediate impact on transport.

The latest attack is part of longer-running Ukrainian actions against Russian air defenses and surveillance systems around the bridge. The European assessment cited by Fox News describes the result as probably the most severe so far, but does not give a timeframe for the full restoration of road and rail traffic.

Sources: focus-news.net, foxnews.com