Bulgaria and India discussed adopting a joint roadmap for enhanced partnership during the 2027–2031 period. This took place during a meeting in Delhi between Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova and her Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The document is expected to outline the main areas for developing bilateral relations and provide a framework for stepping up political dialogue. The sectors included in the discussions were the economy, education, culture, defence, science and technology.

Focus on technology and skilled professionals

Velislava Petrova highlighted opportunities to expand cooperation in high technology and attract skilled professionals from India. According to her, the resumption of Bulgarian language studies at the University of Delhi could strengthen exchanges between the two countries, including in the area of labour migration.

The ministers also discussed work within the Bulgarian-Indian Network for Science, Innovation, Technology and Economy SITE. The talks included partnerships with “Sofia Tech Park” and the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology INSAIT.

As early as June, Petrova described India as a “priority partner” for Bulgaria in the Asia-Pacific region. At the time, the two ministers also discussed expanding academic exchanges and joint research projects.

Maritime security and a meeting in Sofia

The strategic partnership between the European Union and India was also discussed in Delhi, including opportunities to develop economic relations following the entry into force of the free trade agreement between the EU and India.

Petrova and Jaishankar exchanged views on the war in Ukraine, security in the Black Sea and the situation in the Middle East. Particular attention was paid to the safety of commercial shipping, which is also important to India because of Indian seafarers working on international merchant vessels. Efforts to ensure safe routes for the transport of food were also discussed.

The Bulgarian foreign minister also presented the upcoming connectivity summit, which Sofia will host in the spring of 2027. The forum will be held in coordination with the European Commission and will focus on transport, energy and digital links between the European Union, the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

Sources: news.bg