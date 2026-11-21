A Saab 340B ISR aircraft used by NATO countries for intelligence operations flew over the Black Sea for almost five hours. The flight data was examined by RIA Novosti and cited by „Fokus“.

The aircraft took off from Mihail Kogălniceanu International Airport near Constanța, Romania, at around 11:00 Moscow time, or 10:00 Bulgarian time. After several hours over the Black Sea, it returned to its base at around 15:55 Moscow time.

The Saab 340B ISR is an aircraft equipped for intelligence missions. In this particular case, however, the published information is based on flight data examined by RIA Novosti, rather than on an official statement about the mission from NATO or the Romanian authorities.

Moscow speaks of increased NATO activity

RIA Novosti notes that in recent years Russia has reported increased NATO activity along its western borders. According to the Russian media outlet, the Alliance is expanding its initiatives, presenting them as „deterrence of Russian aggression“.

Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. The publication provides no further details about the aircraft’s route or mission, nor about any specific reaction from the Russian authorities in connection with the flight.

Sources: focus-news.net