Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the Élysée Palace had “got off on the wrong foot” regarding the possible visit of European representatives to Moscow. They are ready to discuss resolving the conflict in Ukraine, but are making their full participation in the negotiations a condition, TASS reported.

“Apparently, today we got off on the wrong foot at the Élysée Palace. Or perhaps they greeted us with the wrong hand,” Zakharova told the Russian news agency.

Putin’s invitation remains without publicly disclosed names

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited some European representatives to visit Moscow to clarify their position on Europe’s possible participation in the peace process. The invitation was extended through diplomatic channels.

The Kremlin, however, has still not announced who was invited. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that, for now, there are no plans to disclose the names of the European representatives.

Thus, the possible visit to Moscow remains at the stage of diplomatic contacts, with no publicly confirmed composition of the European delegation and no announced date for the visit.

Sources: focus-news.net, tass.com