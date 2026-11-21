Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called for an end to the Israeli occupation and Iranian interference in the country’s internal affairs. In an address marking the 83rd anniversary of independence, he described the two phenomena as interconnected and inseparable crises preventing Lebanon from restoring its full sovereignty.

“Two main obstacles stand in the way of completing our independence today: the Israeli occupation of parts of our land and external interference in our internal affairs, particularly by influential circles within the Iranian regime,” Aoun said, according to The Associated Press.

According to the president, Iranian influence is manifested through support for weapons and decisions that fall outside the authority of the Lebanese state. In his speech, he raised the issue of the state monopoly on weapons, which is directly linked to the future of “Hezbollah” – the country’s most influential armed group, backed by Iran.

“The era of weapons outside state control is over,” Aoun said. He stressed that decisions on war and peace must be made solely by Lebanon’s institutions, rather than by political or military formations operating outside state authority.

Appeal to Israel to withdraw

The Lebanese president called on Israel to withdraw from all parts of Lebanese territory, halt its attacks and release Lebanese prisoners. According to Aoun, the continued Israeli military presence undermines the country’s sovereignty and prevents the deployment of the Lebanese army along the border.

“We will accept nothing less than an end to the Israeli occupation and an end to foreign tutelage,” Aoun said in a message carried by Lebanese media. The president insisted that the liberation of Lebanese territory and the restoration of the state’s exclusive control over weapons must proceed simultaneously.

The speech was delivered at a ceremony to raise the Lebanese flag near the Nahr el-Kalb tunnel. According to Lebanese television channel LBC, the president warned that the occupation and foreign influence were being used by each other as an excuse to prolong the crisis.

Lebanon caught between two pressures

Aoun’s statement comes amid continuing tensions along the southern border and Beirut’s efforts to impose the authority of the state over all armed formations. The Associated Press notes that Iranian-backed “Hezbollah” began shelling Israel after the start of the war with Iran, drawing Lebanon further into the regional conflict.

The president said that strength is measured not only by the ability to wage war, but also by “the wisdom and courage to end it through diplomacy.” His remarks did not include a specific timetable for an Israeli withdrawal or for the final handover of weapons outside state control.

Aoun’s position places the Lebanese state between two external pressures – Israel’s military presence in the south and Iran’s influence through its allies in Lebanon. The president insisted that the way forward is unified state control over the territory, the army and security decisions.

Sources: apnews.com, lbcgroup.tv, timesofisrael.com