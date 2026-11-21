Air-raid sirens sounded in the evening in the Kaliningrad region, and residents were urged to take shelter in safe places. Mobile operators also sent notifications that internet access could temporarily be restricted for security reasons. Temporary flight restrictions were imposed at Khrabrovo Airport in Kaliningrad.

Kaliningrad Region Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said that the “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Threat” alert system had been activated in Neman District. According to him, it had responded to a suspicious object from the direction of Lithuania, but the checks carried out had detected no threat.

“The specialists carried out all the necessary checks; there is no threat. The alert will be lifted shortly. I ask for your understanding,” Besprozvannykh said.

The Astra channel reported that sirens had been heard in Kaliningrad and that people had been urged to head to safe places. According to the channel, the restrictions at Khrabrovo Airport were imposed simultaneously with the warning.

Meanwhile, the Exilenova+ channel reported numerous explosions and the sounds of unmanned aerial vehicles in Baltiysk, where a Russian Baltic Fleet base is located. The channel also claimed that Russian air defenses had been active in the area and that the alert had been issued again less than an hour after the first warning.

Exilenova+ speculated that the possible target of the attack was the Baltic Fleet’s naval infrastructure. These claims, as well as the reports of explosions and air defense activity in Baltiysk, have not been confirmed by Russian authorities. The only confirmed information is the governor’s statement that the unmanned aerial vehicle threat system had been activated and that no threat had been detected after the checks.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, kaliningrad.rbc.ru