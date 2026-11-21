Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of November 21. According to preliminary data, one child was injured in the Voznesenivskyi district of the city, said Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

“According to preliminary data, there is one injured person in the Voznesenivskyi district – a child,” Semikin wrote.

As early as 9:00 p.m., traffic on the bridges in Zaporizhzhia and on the dam of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant had been completely suspended. The head of the regional administration reported the attack at 9:26 p.m.

The statement provided no information about the type of weapon used, any other casualties or specific material damage. The information about the injured child was described as preliminary.

Sources: pravda.com.ua