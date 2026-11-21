A fire broke out at a civilian industrial facility in Bahrain following an attack that the kingdom’s authorities blamed on Iran. The Interior Ministry said initial information indicated material damage, but there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

“As a result of the criminal Iranian aggression, a civilian industrial facility was attacked, leading to a fire at the site,” the ministry said in a post on “X.” The statement also said that civil defense teams were working to contain the flames.

Bahraini authorities did not specify the exact location of the facility, what type of installation had been hit, or what weapon had been used in the attack. No estimate of the extent of the material damage was provided.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Bahrain. Over the past week, Bahraini authorities reported several air attacks that they said had been intercepted by air defenses, while Iran said it had targeted U.S. military and radar facilities in the kingdom.

At present, the confirmed consequences of the new incident are the fire and material damage. Civil defense teams continue to operate at the site, while no further details have been released about the condition of the facility or the cause of the fire.

Sources: arnnewscentre.ae, skynewsarabia.com, apnews.com