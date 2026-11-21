The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked US military facilities in Bahrain, Iran’s Fars news agency reported. According to the report, the targets were the Sheikh Isa and Al Juffair bases, and the operation was carried out in response to actions by the United States.

Iran is presenting the attack as a retaliatory operation. In a statement cited by international media, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that “the ongoing aggression against the country’s airspace will not go unanswered.”

The claim that damage was inflicted on the US bases has not been independently verified. During the previous attack on a US radar system at the Sheikh Isa base on November 17, Bahrain said that its air defenses had intercepted the drones. The US military command confirmed that there was no damage to equipment and no service members were injured.

Conflicting Claims About the Outcome

Fars news agency and the Iranian military reported an attack on US positions, while Bahrain and the United States said that the aerial targets had been intercepted. Therefore, it cannot currently be confirmed whether the Sheikh Isa and Al Juffair bases were hit or sustained material damage.

Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in the Manama area. Tensions surrounding the US military presence have intensified following a series of Iranian drone attacks against radar and other military facilities in the kingdom.

Washington Carried Out a Retaliatory Strike

Following the November 17 attack, a US aircraft struck a missile launch site linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. A US official described the operation as a response to actions against US service members.

Reports of the new attack come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to contain the conflict. Talks mediated by Qatar and Oman remain difficult, while attacks on military facilities and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz continue to increase the risk of broader escalation.

Sources: apnews.com, ca.investing.com