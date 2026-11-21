Four Mexican military personnel were killed during the operation to arrest Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “Chapo Isidro,” in the state of Sinaloa. Seven alleged armed attackers were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, Mexico’s Ministry of Defense said.

Meza Flores was detained in the municipality of Guasave along with two other alleged leaders of his criminal organization. One of them is Germán “Serafín,” identified as the organization’s second-in-command, while the other is José “N,” identified as an alleged financial operator. The three were flown to Mexico City and handed over to the specialized prosecutor’s office for combating organized crime.

According to the ministry, a total of eight people were detained during the operation. Five of them were placed at the disposal of the federal prosecutor’s office in Culiacán. A .50-caliber Barrett rifle, 10 firearms, a grenade launcher, two hand grenades, ammunition, tactical equipment, drugs and money were seized during the operation. The ministry said there was currently no information about any civilian casualties.

Clashes and blockades in Sinaloa

The operation triggered a wave of violence in northern Sinaloa. Roadblocks made of burning vehicles were set up in several municipalities, and Mexican forces exchanged fire with alleged members of the criminal group. Local residents sought shelter during the gunfire, while a baseball game in Guasave was interrupted.

Mexican authorities said the operation was carried out by special forces from the army and the National Guard in coordination with US and Mexican intelligence agencies. Security forces established a perimeter around the building where Meza Flores was located, after which they came under attack with firearms and explosives.

“Chapo Isidro” had been among the FBI’s ten most wanted fugitives. According to US authorities, he and the organization linked to him had been accused for more than two decades of trafficking heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana into the United States. Washington had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture.

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores is considered one of the leaders of the Beltrán Leyva organization and an ally of the Los Mayos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. Security Minister Omar García Harfuch described his detention as an “important step toward pacifying Sinaloa.”

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, noroeste.com.mx