The United Kingdom and the Netherlands will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary support to oppose the Russian invasion and achieve lasting peace. This was agreed by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten during a meeting in Amsterdam.

The conversation took place on 21 November, and the agreements were announced by Downing Street. The two leaders discussed the need to maintain pressure on Russia so that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be encouraged to sit down at the negotiating table.

“We will continue to work closely together to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to oppose the illegal Russian invasion and secure lasting and sustainable peace,” the British government said in a statement.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of intensified European efforts to support Ukraine and participate in future talks on the country’s security. On 19 November, Burnham also took part in a meeting of the coalition of the willing in Berlin, where the United Kingdom announced a new package of £260 million for more than 1,000 long-range strike drones, as well as maritime, logistical and reconnaissance unmanned systems.

London has already committed to providing an additional £10 billion in financial support. The package, announced in October, includes £7 billion in economic assistance over the next three years and £3 billion in British export support, primarily aimed at supplying weapons.

The Dutch government has also announced a package of €1.2 billion in non-military support for Ukraine over the next three years. The funds are intended for reconstruction, economic assistance and other civilian needs.

Burnham and Jetten stressed that they would continue to coordinate their actions on the issue of Ukraine. The two prime ministers said they expected to speak again in the near future.

Sources: devdiscourse.com