Residents of Barnham in Suffolk symbolically voted for the village to leave the United Kingdom over plans to house around 930 asylum seekers at the former RAF Barnham air base. The vote has no legal force, but was organised as a protest against the government’s decision to use the military site as a temporary centre.

Of approximately 500 eligible voters, 257 voted for independence, 16 voted against it, and one ballot was invalid. The referendum proposed that Barnham seek a status similar to that of the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man. The idea is for the village to retain its allegiance to the British Crown while leaving the jurisdiction of the Home Office.

Protest against the chosen site

Local council chairman John Bower said the initiative was a way for residents to make their voices heard. He described the proposed status as an opportunity for Barnham to “retain its allegiance to the Crown” without being subject to decisions by the Home Office.

RAF Barnham is one of three Ministry of Defence sites identified by the government as possible locations for housing asylum seekers. Protests against the plan have already been held near the base’s entrance.

Local MP Peter Prinsley said he opposed the project, but drew a distinction between criticism of the site and attacks on people seeking asylum. “They are not illegal migrants. They are people who arrived in small boats seeking asylum,” he said, quoted by “The Guardian”.

According to Prinsley, the area is remote, has no pedestrian access and is located beside a dangerous main road. He also pointed out that the site is associated with the habitat of protected wheatears, which could make it difficult to obtain planning permission.

Second similar vote this year

The government is defending the use of former military sites as part of a plan to close the hotels where asylum seekers are being housed. A Home Office representative said the new centres would be self-contained and equipped with round-the-clock security and CCTV.

Barnham is the second English village to hold a similar symbolic vote this year. In September, residents of Piddington in Oxfordshire voted by 285 to 26 to secede from the United Kingdom. The reason was a plan to house up to 1,256 male asylum seekers at a former military base about a kilometre from the village.

In both cases, the results do not change the official status of the settlements. However, they demonstrate growing local opposition to the British government’s policy of using large former military sites to house people whose asylum applications are still being considered.

Sources: theguardian.com, apnews.com