Protests by transport and education workers will affect Belgium and Spain in the coming days. Brussels Airport expects most flights on Monday, 23 November, to be cancelled because some air traffic control staff are taking part in a national demonstration.

“Unfortunately, Brussels Airport expects significant disruptions to its operations on this day,” the airport said in a statement quoted by Reuters. The protest is expected to affect air traffic and passenger services.

Teachers in Barcelona take to the streets again

About 3,000 people took part in a teachers’ protest march in Barcelona. The demonstration was held under the slogan “Together in defence of public, inclusive and quality education”.

Teachers are calling for education spending in Catalonia to reach 6% of gross domestic product. Their demands include higher salaries, fewer students per class and the appointment of additional staff for inclusive education.

Teachers’ unions called on the Catalan education minister to begin new negotiations with the organisations that did not sign the agreement reached at the end of May. The protest took place almost six months after the agreements between the Catalan government and some of the unions.

The authorities claim that the school year began with more than 1,000 additional specialists in public schools, as well as a more than 36% increase in staff working in inclusive education. Nevertheless, teachers are planning a strike on 26 November.

Railway workers cancel strike

Against this backdrop, railway workers in Spain cancelled the full-scale strike planned for 23 November. The decision was announced after train drivers reached an agreement with the Ministry of Transport.

The Semaf union, the last major union to support the protest, announced that its members would not go on strike on Tuesday. It was agreed that a roadmap would be drawn up introducing stricter limits on train driving hours and guaranteed rest periods for crews.

A new protocol for action in bad weather is also planned. Train services will be assessed based on specific threshold values from forecasts by the State Meteorological Agency.

The agreement temporarily eases the tensions in the railway sector that arose after the train crash near Urda on 28 October. According to information from the Bulgarian National Radio, 69 people were killed in the incident.

Sources: dariknews.bg, bnrnews.bg