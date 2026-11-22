Russia is losing between 30,000 and 35,000 troops a month in the war in Ukraine, while recruiting between 20,000 and 25,000 new servicemen. US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said this in an interview for “The Brian Kilmeade Show” podcast.

“The numbers we have at the moment show that the Russians are recruiting between 20,000 and 25,000 new troops a month. They are losing between 30,000 and 35,000 a month, dead every month,” Waltz said. He described the situation as “unsustainable” for the Russian army.

According to the US diplomat, this means that Russian losses exceed Moscow’s ability to replenish its forces with new servicemen. Waltz estimated that this amounts to around 1,000 deaths a day and said the scale is greater than the Soviet Union’s losses during the war in Afghanistan and is approaching Russia’s losses during World War II.

Differences in estimates

The figures presented by Waltz are a US estimate, but he did not publicly specify the methodology or the specific source on which they are based. This is an important clarification, since military estimates often use different definitions of “losses.”

An analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates Russian battlefield losses in 2026 at between 30,000 and 34,000 a month. This estimate includes servicemen killed, wounded and missing, not only those killed. Thus, Waltz’s figures and those of independent analysts are similar in scale, but they do not necessarily measure the same thing.

Call for a diplomatic end

Waltz said that the prolonged war of attrition is affecting both sides. “This is a terrible war, and the president remains determined to find a formula for an agreement to end it, because neither side can sustain this kind of war of attrition,” he said.

In his words, the conflict cannot be won militarily. “It must end diplomatically,” the ambassador said.

His statement came after Donald Trump’s meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. After the talks, Trump said that Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky want to end the war, but are blocked by their mutual dislike and do not know how to achieve it.

So far, no specific agreement to end the hostilities has been announced. The US administration continues to call for a diplomatic solution, while Russia and Ukraine maintain their differences over the terms of a possible end to the war.

Sources: foxnews.com, en.lb.ua