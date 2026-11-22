Lebanon’s national holiday is observed on 22 November–the date on which the country declared its independence from the French Mandate in 1943. In 2026, the anniversary falls on a Sunday, while Monday, 23 November, has been designated as a day off for public administrations, state institutions and municipalities.

The statesmen whose arrest accelerated independence

The path to independence intensified in the autumn of 1943. On 21 September, the Lebanese parliament elected Bechara El Khoury as president, and he tasked Riad Al Solh with forming a government. The new authorities removed from the Constitution the provisions that restricted Lebanon’s sovereignty and preserved the role of the French Mandate.

In response, the French authorities arrested the president, the prime minister, several ministers and members of parliament. Those detained included Camille Chamoun, Adel Osseiran, Salim Takla and Abdel Hamid Karami. They were taken to the Rashaya Fortress, and the news sparked protests in Beirut and other cities. A provisional government was formed in the town of Bchamoun and declared its support for independence.

On 22 November 1943, the detained statesmen were released. The date went down in history as Lebanon’s Independence Day. According to the historical chronology presented by “Al Jazeera”, French forces released the members of the Lebanese government following pressure from the protests and the political backlash against the arrests.

Independence was declared in 1943, but the troops remained

The holiday commemorates the proclamation of independence, but the final withdrawal of French troops was not completed until 31 December 1946. Thus, in Lebanon’s historical memory, 22 November is the date of political liberation, while 1946 is the year in which the presence of foreign troops came to an end.

The events of 1943 are also linked to the unwritten National Pact between the country’s main religious and political communities. The agreement established a power-sharing model under which the president is a Maronite Christian, the prime minister is a Sunni Muslim, and the speaker of parliament is a Shia Muslim.

Call to raise the Lebanese flag

On the eve of the holiday, President Joseph Aoun called on citizens to raise the national flag at their homes, schools, institutions and businesses, particularly from 20 to 22 November. The initiative is aimed at promoting respect for the national symbol and the idea that it should be regarded as a sign of shared national belonging.

„Respect for the flag means respect for the homeland“, Joseph Aoun said.

According to the president, the flag represents Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, dignity and identity, transcending political and religious divisions.

Sources: mtv.com.lb, aljazeera.com, lebaneseinsider.com