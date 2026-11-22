Iran has unveiled a new launcher for two missiles at an underground missile complex. Footage from the site was broadcast on Iranian state television, and the system was presented by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to the report, the launcher can simultaneously fire two liquid-fuel missiles. The location of the complex was not disclosed.

The new system appears to be an advanced version of an Iranian launcher for two solid-fuel missiles used previously. Liquid fuel is more efficient and allows some ability to control the speed and trajectory of the missiles.

Tehran demonstrates surviving missile capabilities

The presentation was carried out by the Aerospace Force of the Revolutionary Guard against the backdrop of continuing tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel. The showing of the complex is intended to demonstrate that Tehran retains missile capabilities.

„Iran’s capabilities have expanded significantly“, said the commander of the Aerospace Force, Brigadier General Seyed Majid Mousavi.

Mousavi also said that new and effective systems had been added to Iran’s arsenal between the two conflicts. He said Iran was ready to carry out orders to respond to threats and would determine the battlefield and the course of the confrontation itself.

Parallel diplomatic contacts

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that Tehran was maintaining contact with mediators from Qatar. They had visited Iran to discuss whether diplomacy could be given another chance.

„Whether diplomacy can be given another opportunity“ is the question that, according to Gharibabadi, was discussed.

The unveiling of the missile launcher and the diplomatic contacts are part of the contradictory signals Iran is sending against the backdrop of the military escalation. Access to the complex and an independent assessment of the characteristics of the displayed system were not provided.

Sources: apnews.com, bnrnews.bg, latimes.com