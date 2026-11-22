Negotiations at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya are continuing into a second day of overtime after nearly 200 delegations failed to reach an agreement by the deadline. Conference President Murat Kurum presented a new draft of the final text and said it could be accepted by all countries. “We believe that we have presented a text that all countries can agree to”, Kurum told the plenary session.

The new version was drawn up following intensive consultations between Australia, which is leading the negotiations, Turkey as host country, and representatives of the participating states. Delegations were given until 03:00 GMT on Sunday to submit objections, while the plenary session to consider and approve the text was scheduled for 06:00 GMT. This means that in the early hours of Sunday, the final agreement had still not been adopted.

Fossil fuels remain the main point of contention

The most serious disagreements concern how clearly the final document should call on countries to move away from coal, oil and natural gas. The previous draft was criticised because it did not contain explicit language on ending the use of fossil fuels.

Delegates are also discussing the possibility of wider use of carbon capture and storage technologies, as well as whether expanding electricity generation should be based solely on renewable sources such as wind and solar power. The negotiations involve countries with different economic interests – from states dependent on the extraction and consumption of fossil fuels to those most vulnerable to climate change.

Developing countries call for financing

Another key issue is financial support for developing countries, which need funds to adapt to the consequences of climate change. According to Murat Kurum, the new text also addresses these concerns, but its contents were not immediately made public.

The sessions are continuing after the official end of the conference, which was due to conclude on 20 November. Representatives of civil society organisations warned that the lack of a clear commitment on fossil fuels could turn COP31 into a disappointing outcome. The next climate conference is scheduled for November 2027 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com