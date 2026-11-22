Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot invited Likud to a new round of talks on forming a government in Israel. The discussions between the two negotiating teams are due to begin on Sunday and have been presented as an attempt to reach an agreement on a broad national unity government.

“As part of the efforts to form a new government and exhaust all possibilities, Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot instructed the negotiating team to invite the Likud team to a marathon of talks,” the party said in a statement. It said the aim was to achieve a breakthrough toward “the broadest possible government.”

Bennett backs cabinet led by Eisenkot

The initiative received support from BeYachad party leader Naftali Bennett. He said he supported a government of Zionist unity led by Eisenkot and explicitly ruled out the possibility of Benjamin Netanyahu remaining prime minister.

“I am committed to ensuring that Netanyahu will not be Israel’s next prime minister. Under no circumstances will my party join him or his bloc,” Bennett said.

Bennett acknowledged that distrust of Netanyahu was justified, but insisted that the talks would show whether Likud genuinely wanted a unity government or was seeking to delay the process until Eisenkot’s mandate expired.

Likud’s conditions remain an obstacle

Likud said it was ready to continue the talks, but demanded an end to political boycotts, personal attacks and calls to exclude Netanyahu and his partners. The party also insists that the future coalition include only factions that recognize Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

Other stated principles include opposition to a Palestinian state, maintaining Israel’s security zones in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, as well as reaching an agreement with ultra-Orthodox leaders on the status of students in religious schools and military service. According to Israeli media, Likud is also demanding the inclusion of Itamar Ben-Gvir’s and Bezalel Smotrich’s parties in any potential government.

Reports about Likud’s position on who should be prime minister differ. The officially announced conditions do not explicitly state that Netanyahu must head the cabinet, but according to Israeli sources, the party is unwilling to give up the first term in a possible rotation. This directly conflicts with Eisenkot and Bennett’s position that any unity government should begin with Eisenkot as prime minister.

Three possible paths ahead for Eisenkot

The talks with Likud are only one of the options before Eisenkot. Avigdor Lieberman is calling for a coalition with the ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism, despite the political cost of such a move. Yair Golan, meanwhile, supports a minority government with the outside support of Arab factions.

Eisenkot has left all three options open, but internal divisions within the bloc opposing Netanyahu are making his task more difficult. Likud and Yashar have already held an initial round of talks without any announced progress, and the new meeting is expected to show whether there is a real possibility of compromise or whether the negotiations will become yet another unsuccessful attempt to form a government.

Sources: timesofisrael.com, ynetnews.com