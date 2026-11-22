Finland is trying to recover more than €25 billion from Russia and Gazprom through enforcement proceedings based on three rulings by international arbitration tribunals. The amount is the largest ever sought through Finnish bailiffs, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported.

The largest claim is for approximately €16.4 billion against Gazprom Export – the company that exports Russian gas. It is linked to the suspension of supplies to German energy company Uniper and other European companies in 2022. After the interruption, Uniper purchased gas on the market at significantly higher prices in order to fulfil its contracts with customers.

In June 2024, an arbitration tribunal awarded Uniper more than €14 billion in compensation from a Gazprom subsidiary. The German company faced a serious financial crisis and received support from the German state. Finnish state-owned company Fortum was its majority owner until 2022, when it relinquished its stake as part of the bailout package.

The enforcement proceedings have already resulted in a partial payment. According to the debt collection document, more than €130 million has been transferred to Uniper.

Nearly €10 billion is being sought from the Russian state

The remainder of the amount – nearly €10 billion – concerns two separate cases against Russia. Luxembourg-based Yukos Capital is seeking approximately €4.3 billion over the alleged illegal expropriation of investments in Russia. In 2021, an international arbitration tribunal ruled that the Russian state had violated its obligations to protect investments.

The other claim belongs to Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz and its affiliated companies. In Finland, they are claiming €4.9 billion. In April 2023, an arbitration tribunal in The Hague ordered Russia to pay Naftogaz more than $5 billion for losses related to the seizure of assets in Crimea.

Finnish bailiffs have already seized Russian properties, stakes in housing companies and funds worth tens of millions of euros. Yle summarises the limited prospects for full recovery as follows:

“Full recovery would only be possible if Russia or Gazprom transferred significant assets to Finland.”

Court halts new seizures

At the beginning of November, the Helsinki Court of Appeal halted the imposition of new seizures on Russian assets. The reason is a September ruling by an appellate court in The Hague, which called into question the arbitration tribunal’s jurisdiction over a significant portion of the claims. The seizures already imposed remain in force for now.

Russia is challenging both the compensation awards and their enforcement in Finland and other countries. As a result, the process may continue with further court appeals, while the prospects for the actual sale of Russian property in Finland remain limited.

Sources: yle.fi, en.lb.ua, en.reflect.ee