Polish exports to Ukraine have doubled since the start of the war, reaching $15.12 billion in 2025. This has made Poland the second-largest supplier of goods to the Ukrainian market after China, while also strengthening its role as a trade and logistics intermediary.

Ukraine is now the seventh-largest market for Polish exports, compared with 15th place before the war. The value of deliveries has increased by 103.5%, while Poland’s share of Ukrainian imports has risen from 6.8% to 9.3%.

The growth continued in 2026. According to data from Ukraine’s State Customs Service, supplies from Poland increased by 25.8% in the first ten months of the year. China remains the leading source of imports, with a 32.1% share, but Poland has now overtaken Germany.

Fuel is among the main drivers

The energy sector is among the major beneficiaries of the change in trade flows. After the start of the war, Ukraine stopped importing petroleum products from Russia and Belarus. Before that, the two countries accounted for 64% of these supplies.

At present, Poland handles 44% of Ukraine’s imports of petrol, diesel fuel and liquefied gas, as well as around one-third of its natural gas supplies. Over four years, imports of mineral products from Poland have increased 8.4-fold, or by $2.29 billion.

Polish energy group Orlen recorded trade with Ukraine worth $1.3 billion in 2025. The company supplies petrol, diesel fuel, liquefied gas and other petroleum products. During the year, it imported a record 2.2 million tonnes of petrol and diesel into Ukraine, while sales of liquefied natural gas reached 750 million cubic metres after regasification.

Weapons and ammunition also register a sharp increase

Polish exports of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine reached $1.39 billion in 2025. By comparison, their value was $23 million in 2021. Ukraine now accounts for 91.3% of Poland’s military exports.

However, the increase does not mean that all goods recorded as Polish exports were manufactured in Poland. Some of them were produced in other countries but sold to Ukraine through Polish companies, ports and warehouses.

This explains the discrepancy between the statistics of the two countries. Polish data record deliveries to Ukraine worth $15.12 billion in 2025, while Ukrainian customs initially reported imports from Poland worth $7.9 billion. The Ukrainian estimate was subsequently reduced by $200 million.

According to the updated Ukrainian data, only 41.3% of the reported imports from Poland, or around $3.2 billion, were listed as being of Polish origin. More than half of the goods were identified as products from the European Union. The discrepancy stems from the way the two countries define the origin of goods. A product manufactured in Germany and sold through a Polish intermediary may be recorded as a Polish export in Poland, but as a German import in Ukrainian statistics.

Poland as a corridor for European and Asian goods

Poland’s role is also evident in Orlen’s fuel supplies. In 2025, the company sold Ukraine 1.17 million tonnes of fuel from its refinery in Mažeikiai, Lithuania. The liquefied natural gas it supplies comes primarily from the United States.

A similar pattern can be seen with drones. Some of the record deliveries to Ukraine represent the re-export of unmanned aircraft and components from China and Taiwan. Beijing’s restrictions on direct sales to Ukrainian defence companies are increasing the importance of intermediaries in third countries, including Poland.

Sources: money.bg, interfax.com