The Russian cargo ship „Sparta 2“, which was struck by two drones in the Gulf of Finland, has begun being towed towards Russian waters. The towing operation is being carried out by the rescue vessel „Murman“ and is being monitored by the Finnish Border Guard, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported.

According to the Finnish authorities, the ship is stable, although it is listing slightly. „Thermal cameras show that some containers are hot, but the ship is stable enough to be towed,“ the Finnish Border Guard said. No external flames are visible anymore, but the containers are still being cooled.

„Sparta 2“ was struck on 21 November while sailing from St Petersburg to Kaliningrad. The Finnish Armed Forces said the attack was probably carried out by Ukraine, but Kyiv has not publicly claimed responsibility. The strike took place in international waters west of Gogland Island. After the ship lost its ability to manoeuvre, it drifted off course and entered Finnish territorial waters.

The 16-member crew was evacuated onto a Russian vessel. One of the sailors suffered minor injuries. Finnish, Estonian and Russian vessels took part in extinguishing the fire and cooling the ship. The Finnish Border Guard said that no leakage of fuel or other hazardous substances had been detected so far.

The ship’s cargo remains unknown

The contents of the cargo have not been disclosed by the Russian authorities. „Sparta 2“ is a 121-metre vessel linked to „Oboronlogistika“ - a company that provides logistics services for Russia’s Ministry of Defence. The ship is under US sanctions and has previously been used to transport weapons and military equipment.

Finnish authorities had discussed the possibility of taking the ship to a Finnish port, but assessed this option as risky because of the fire, the unknown cargo and the weather conditions. It was therefore decided to tow it towards the Russian area of responsibility.

The towing operation began after the visible fire had been extinguished and the ship had cooled sufficiently. Finnish and Estonian vessels continued to monitor the operation as the danger to shipping and the marine environment diminished. Finland’s President Alexander Stubb described the incident as serious and said that the ship had left Finnish territorial waters.

Sources: yle.fi, euronews.com, news.err.ee