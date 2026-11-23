On November 23, 2009, Serbia opened the “Jug” military base on Cepotina Hill near Bujanovac. President Boris Tadić, Defense Minister Dragan Šutanovac and Prime Minister Mirko Cvetković attended the ceremony.

The complex was built about five kilometers from Bujanovac, near the Belgrade–Niš–Vranje–Bujanovac road, which leads to the border with North Macedonia. The base covers an area of approximately 35 hectares and comprises 66 facilities, 44 of which are permanent buildings with a total area of around 22,000 square meters.

The facility was designed for around 1,000 military personnel. It includes sports grounds, a restaurant with a capacity of 2,000, a clinic, a boiler room, a petrol station and a vehicle repair workshop. The base also has the necessary equipment, weapons, combat and non-combat vehicles for the daily activities of professional military units.

Investment of more than 1.7 billion dinars

At the opening, Šutanovac described “Jug” as the most significant and largest infrastructure project built by Serbia’s Ministry of Defense in recent decades. More than 1.7 billion Serbian dinars were invested in its construction.

The base was intended to serve not only a defense function but also a training role. It was to be used to prepare military personnel for participation in peacekeeping operations, as well as to train representatives of foreign armies. Šutanovac said the facility could become a model for future military bases in Serbia.

Belgrade’s message

The opening took place in a sensitive area of southern Serbia, near the administrative line with Kosovo. Boris Tadić presented the base as a factor for stability in the region and said that its existence was a guarantee of peace and security.

“All citizens of Serbia who want peace, stability and good international relations should be pleased with the opening of the base,” Tadić said.

According to the president, the Serbian army has a role not only in protecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also in combating organized crime and terrorism. Thus, the “Jug” base was presented both as military infrastructure and as an element of Belgrade’s policy of security and control in the southern part of the country.

Sources: b92.net, blic.rs