North Macedonia has the right to doubt whether a new veto will follow on its path to the European Union after the inclusion of Bulgarians in the constitution. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said this during a meeting with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski.

„The Macedonian side is right to doubt whether there will be another veto if it takes this step and adds Bulgarians to the constitution. But, on the other hand, Macedonia must fulfil this condition in order to join the EU,“ Rama said.

He stressed that this was his assumption, not an official warning from Bulgaria. The Albanian prime minister also said: „Neither I nor Albania will ever stop Macedonia's path to the EU.“

Rama: Constitutional amendments are an internal matter

The statement was made during the presentation of the „Single Point“ system at the Qafasan border crossing between Albania and North Macedonia. The new system provides for crossing the border with one stop, one check and one registration.

Rama explained that his words had been a response to a question from a Bulgarian journalist about Bulgaria's demands towards North Macedonia related to a bilateral agreement. According to him, his statement in support of including Bulgarians in the constitution should be viewed in its overall context, rather than through separate fragments.

„These are internal matters of a country. We are aware of the reality and are ready to work together, always proposing solutions to overcome this challenge,“ Rama said.

What is the condition on the path to the EU

The European Commission points out that North Macedonia has made no progress on the constitutional amendments provided for in the conclusions of the EU Council from 2022. Among the requirements is that the basic law include citizens who live in the country and belong to other peoples, including Bulgarians.

The Commission also stresses that the Treaty of Friendship, Good-Neighbourliness and Cooperation between Bulgaria and North Macedonia must be implemented in good faith by all parties. According to the institution's assessment, genuine progress in the accession process remains blocked.

Mickoski said that the constitutional amendments were an internal matter for his country and that trust between neighbours should be built through concrete projects. He pointed to Corridor 8, which connects Albania, North Macedonia and Bulgaria, as an example of regional cooperation.

„I am sure that one day our two countries will sit at the same table in Brussels and will be part of the European Union,“ Rama said.

Sources: vesti.bg, koha.mk, bnrnews.bg