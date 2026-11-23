Two ships were attacked by maritime drones off Benghazi on Sunday, November 22. The first strike targeted a Russian warship stationed at the city’s naval base, while several hours later a merchant ship flying the Maltese flag was also attacked at sea off the port.

Ten Libyan port workers were injured in the first attack, Libyan authorities said, as quoted by the Anadolu Agency. The eastern Libyan government said the preliminary investigation indicated the use of unmanned systems, but did not announce a final conclusion regarding the perpetrator.

Satellite images analyzed by the company Vantor show a seriously damaged Russian warship and a fire in the area of the naval base. According to Vantor, the vessel was probably the „Mercury“ corvette — a small missile ship of the Russian navy. The identity of the vessel has not been officially confirmed by the Russian authorities.

The Crew of the Second Ship Was Evacuated

The second attack was carried out in the evening against a merchant ship flying the Maltese flag, located off the port of Benghazi. According to data cited by Reuters, a maritime drone struck the vessel, after which all 16 crew members were evacuated to a nearby Russian ship.

The Anadolu Agency reported that the Libyan navy rescued the crew. No information has been published about deaths or injuries among the merchant ship’s sailors. It has also not been reported whether the vessel sank or remained afloat after the strike.

Libya Called for an International Investigation

„The situation is under control,“ the Libyan navy said following the attacks.

The eastern Libyan government has submitted an official complaint to the UN General Assembly and Security Council, calling for an international investigation into the attacks against the Russian and Maltese-flagged ships. Authorities in Benghazi described what happened as a violation of Libyan sovereignty and a threat to the security of maritime transport.

Libya insists that it must not be turned into an arena for foreign military actions. According to Libyan authorities, the attacks are linked to the expansion of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict beyond its immediate area, but at present no responsibility for the incident has been publicly established.

The two incidents raise questions about the security of shipping around Benghazi. It has been confirmed that the Russian ship was hit in the port and that port workers were injured, while the crew was evacuated following the second strike. The remaining details — including the type of drones used, the exact extent of the damage and the perpetrator — remain to be clarified.

Sources: apnews.com, aa.com.tr, aljazeera.com