Russia has changed its tactics against Ukraine’s energy sector and is now directing its attacks at power grids and transmission lines. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said that the aim is to cut Odesa, Odesa region and Dnipropetrovsk region off from energy sources.

“The Russians now have a tactic aimed at destroying grids and transmission lines. They are trying to cut Odesa, Odesa region and our Dnipropetrovsk region off from energy sources,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the situation in these areas is complicated, with significant power outages reported. The president said that critical infrastructure in Odesa has been restored and that steps are being taken to provide alternative electricity supplies.

Repairs under way in several regions

Restoration work is also under way in Dnipro, Kamianske, Kharkiv region and Poltava region. Zelensky said that the necessary equipment and resources were available for the repairs.

“Our energy workers are exceptionally qualified specialists. It is important that they always strive to restore power supplies,” the Ukrainian president said. He added that the military had specific tasks to counter the new tactic.

Zelensky heard reports from the energy minister, the interior minister and the prime minister on dealing with the consequences of the Russian strikes.

Military specialists may assist with repairs

Against the backdrop of the damage, the Ukrainian government is discussing the involvement of military engineers and electricians in the restoration work. Prime Minister Sergey Koretsky said that, on the president’s instructions, the possibility of the State Special Transport Service under the Ministry of Defence participating in the repairs had been examined.

The Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Ukraine must identify qualified engineers and electricians among the service members, update the lists and place the specialists in the service’s reserve on a regional basis.

The measure is envisaged as additional assistance when necessary and aims to accelerate the restoration of energy facilities damaged in the strikes.

Sources: unian.net, ru.interfax.com.ua