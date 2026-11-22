Co-leader of the German party the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Tino Chrupalla has called for the return of up to 2.6 million foreigners from Germany. His estimate includes Ukrainians, Syrians and Afghans who, he believes, should leave the country if the grounds for the protection granted to them expire.

Chrupalla made the statement on a podcast by the German newspaper “Bild”. He cited the end of the war in Ukraine as a possible reason for the return of Ukrainians, while for Syrians and Afghans he set the condition that security in their countries must improve sufficiently.

“And then we are talking about 2.6 million people,” Chrupalla said.

The figure he cited includes not only people who are already obliged to leave Germany and foreign criminals, but also citizens of Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan who are currently residing legally in the country thanks to various forms of protection.

Dispute within the AfD as well

The statement also sparked disagreement within his own party. Maximilian Krah warned that excessive expectations should not be created about the scale of possible returns. According to him, even removing 200,000 people would be the largest such operation in Europe’s post-war history.

AfD leader in Thuringia Björn Höcke, on the other hand, said that the figure cited by Chrupalla was not sufficient.

Expert: Automatic deportation is not possible

Daniel Thym, a professor of law at the University of Konstanz, described Chrupalla’s presentation as misleading. In his view, it creates the impression that millions of Ukrainians, Syrians and Afghans could be deported simultaneously and within a short period.

“Each individual protection status must be reviewed separately,” Thym said.

According to data cited by “Welt”, as of mid-2026 around 259,000 people in Germany were obliged to leave the country. However, around 77 percent of them had tolerated residence status, which temporarily suspends their removal.

This means that the figure cited by Chrupalla does not correspond to the number of people for whom there is already an enforceable obligation to leave. The expert assessment is that a change in the situation in a given country does not automatically lead to the collective termination of protection for all its citizens.

What this means for Ukrainians

At the end of September 2026, around 1.3 million Ukrainians in Germany were under temporary protection, according to Eurostat data. The European Union has extended the scheme until 4 March 2028.

Sources: deutschlandfunk.de, welt.de, newsukraine.rbc.ua