Drones attacked Khartoum and the neighboring city of Omdurman in the early hours of November 22, damaging a United Nations building in a residential neighborhood and striking civilian homes. UN staff were inside the building at the time of the strike, said Denis Brown, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Sudan.

„It is unacceptable to be exposed to such a risk,“ Brown said. She stressed that civilians are not legitimate targets in war and that humanitarian personnel and facilities are protected under international humanitarian law.

Discrepancies in casualty figures

The Associated Press reported that three members of one family were killed and nine people injured in a strike on a residential building in the Iskan area of western Omdurman. The information was provided by al-Tayeb Saadeldin, a spokesman for the Khartoum state government.

Sudan Tribune reported at least four fatalities in different parts of the capital. The outlet also cited reports of a child killed in the Jebel Awliya area, south of Khartoum. This information has not been confirmed by all sources, so the final death toll remains unclear.

Witnesses heard explosions and anti-aircraft fire near Khartoum airport and in the Burri, al-Riyadh and Arqweit neighborhoods. According to Anadolu Agency, one drone fell onto a street in Arqweit without exploding, after which army units cordoned off the area.

Perpetrator not confirmed

Neither the Sudanese army nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has publicly claimed responsibility for the attack. A Sudanese army source told the German outlet „Deutsche Welle“ that the drones had been launched from Ethiopia. Addis Ababa has rejected similar accusations, and no independent verification of the claim has been presented.

The attack was the first on a UN facility in Khartoum since the Sudanese army regained control of the capital in May 2025. Nevertheless, drones continue to reach areas where civilians are returning, including residential neighborhoods and critical infrastructure.

Drones are the leading threat to civilians

According to UN data, more than 2,230 civilian casualties from the conflict were confirmed in Sudan from January through the end of October 2026, with more than 1,630 of them killed in drone attacks. The organization warned that the actual number is likely higher.

The UN said that markets, hospitals, schools, fuel facilities, water-supply infrastructure and sites for displaced people had been struck in recent months. According to the organization, strikes on power plants and fuel depots have caused power outages and fuel shortages in a number of states.

There has been no official report of further strikes since the attack on November 22, nor any final assessment of the damage to the UN building. The perpetrator has also not been confirmed. The civil war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has continued since April 2023.

Sources: apnews.com, amp.dw.com, sudantribune.com