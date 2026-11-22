The Russian corvette “Mercury” was likely completely destroyed and sank after a powerful explosion and fire at the port of Benghazi, Libya. The claim was made by the Russian Telegram channel “Strategic Aviation”, which published satellite images showing a burning ship with a huge column of smoke above it.

So far, the ship’s complete sinking has not been officially confirmed by the Russian authorities. Data from Libyan officials indicate that the ship suffered heavy damage, while images cited by BBC News show that the vessel was later partially submerged.

The explosion occurred at the naval base

The explosion occurred early in the morning at the Benghazi naval base, where the ship was docked. The eastern Libyan government says the preliminary investigation points to a possible drone attack. According to two Libyan military officials cited by the Associated Press, at least four naval drones were intercepted, while two others struck the Russian ship.

“Libya is not a party to the Russian-Ukrainian war, nor to any armed conflict beyond its borders,” the authorities in the eastern part of the country said. They said they would conduct a joint investigation with Russian representatives to establish the cause of the explosion.

The fire was extinguished, and Libyan authorities said there were no casualties. The internationally recognized government in Tripoli said it was concerned about the risks associated with the use of civilian ports and facilities for activities linked to foreign conflicts.

The ship was on its way back to Russia

“Mercury” is a Project 20380 corvette of the Steregushchiy class and is part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. According to information cited by BBC News and the Associated Press, the ship stopped in Benghazi to refuel and take on supplies while sailing back to Russia.

The specialist publication Naval News identified the vessel as “Mercury” based on published video footage and images from the area. Satellite images initially showed a major fire on board, while several hours later the ship appeared to be partially submerged.

No one has officially claimed responsibility for the suspected attack. Russian institutions have not said whether the corvette was lost, how extensive the damage was, or whether any Russian servicemen were injured in the incident. Therefore, at this point, the destruction and sinking of the “Mercury” remain likely, but unconfirmed by Moscow.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com, kyivindependent.com