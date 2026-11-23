North Korea is ready to strengthen its relations with all countries that respect its sovereignty and are friendly toward Pyongyang, leader Kim Jong Un said. He spoke at a ceremony in Pyongyang where, on November 22, he accepted the credentials of 10 newly appointed ambassadors.

The diplomats represent Russia, Sweden, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, the Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Thailand and Bangladesh. Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui also attended the event.

“North Korea is ready to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation with all countries that respect the sovereignty of our country and are friendly toward us,” Kim Jong Un said.

According to Yonhap, the North Korean leader rejected claims that Pyongyang is seeking regional dominance or territorial expansion. “North Korea is seeking neither supremacy nor expansion. Arrogance and pressure have nothing to do with the foreign policy of the DPRK,” he said.

Kim also defended the ongoing expansion of North Korea’s military arsenal. According to him, the security situation in the country and the political and military environment in East Asia require Pyongyang to build the necessary power to ensure its security and peace in conditions of peace.

A new role for the North Korean leader

The ceremony was held following a constitutional amendment in March 2026, which granted the chairman of the State Affairs Commission the authority to accept the credentials of foreign diplomats. The post is held by Kim Jong Un.

Until now, this function had belonged to the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly. According to Yonhap, the transfer of the authority allows Kim to directly demonstrate his role in state protocol and international relations.

The statement comes amid Pyongyang’s efforts to strengthen its ties with China and Russia, while relations with the United States and South Korea remain tense. North Korea continues to insist that developing its military capabilities is a matter of sovereign right and national security.

Sources: en.yna.co.kr, apnews.com