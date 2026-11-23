Democrat Chuck Hubbard’s victory in North Carolina secured at least 258 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives for the Democratic Party. This gives the party its largest majority in the lower chamber of Congress since 1992.

Hubbard won North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District against Republican Virginia Foxx, chair of the House Rules Committee. Foxx conceded after a recount that did not alter the narrow margin between the two candidates. Hubbard led by 330 votes out of approximately 287,000 ballots cast, the Associated Press reported.

“The peaceful transfer of an elected office from one person to another is one of the true hallmarks of our system of government,” Foxx said, as quoted by the Associated Press. She was first elected to Congress in 2004, while for Hubbard this is his first term in the federal legislature.

Strongest Result in More Than Three Decades

Democrats won 44 seats compared with the previous composition of the House, while Republicans hold at least 173 seats. Four races have yet to be definitively decided—one each in Minnesota and Tennessee and two in Louisiana, where runoffs are scheduled for December. This means the final number of Democratic representatives could increase further.

The result of 258 seats matches the number won by Democrats after the 1992 election. In 2008, the party secured 257 seats. Democrats held a larger majority after the 1990 election, when they had 267 representatives, but that falls outside the period cited by sources for comparison with recent decades.

What Comes Next for the New Congress

Democrats will take control of the House and Senate in January 2027, while the president of the United States will remain Republican Donald Trump. This will create divided government and give Democrats the opportunity to organize investigations into the administration’s actions, as well as advance legislative initiatives in the House.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who has been nominated for speaker, described the result as historic. “House Democrats have just secured the largest majority any party has held in Congress this century,” he wrote.

The party’s stated priorities include measures to address the high cost of living, restoring tax credits under the Affordable Care Act and changes to cuts to the Medicaid program. The new Congress begins work in January.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com