At least eight people were killed in Russian attacks in the Kyiv region on Sunday, Ukrainian authorities said. The strikes hit residential buildings and a supermarket in several settlements around the Ukrainian capital.

In Dymer, a Russian drone struck a five-story residential building, causing part of the structure to collapse. At least three people were killed, while around 10 were believed to be trapped under the rubble. Nine residents, including a child, were evacuated, while another child was taken to hospital. Rescue teams continued searching for survivors.

In Vyshneve, southwest of Kyiv, a drone struck a supermarket. Two people were killed and three were injured. Another person was killed in a strike on a residential building in the Bila Tserkva area, where four residents were injured. Later figures put the overall death toll in the Kyiv region at at least eight.

Initial reports on the casualties varied. Reuters earlier reported at least four people killed in the Kyiv region, while the Associated Press confirmed three fatalities in the strike on the building in Dymer. Later, Ukrainian authorities raised the overall death toll from the attacks to at least eight.

„Constant Russian terror, constant harassment by these scum – and all this terror will receive our fully justified responses,“ Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening video address.

The Ukrainian president also condemned strikes on energy infrastructure in other parts of the country. He said Russian forces were attempting to cut off electricity supplies in Odesa, Odesa region and Dnipropetrovsk region. Emergency crews are working to restore alternative electricity supplies.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, new.streetinsider.com