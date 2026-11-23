Donald Trump said it would be “very difficult” for him to work with Chuck Schumer if the New York senator is elected leader of the Democratic majority in the US Senate.

“It will be very difficult for me to work with Chuck Schumer if he becomes Senate majority leader,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president added that Schumer had failed badly as a leader during his previous term and would “probably fail again.” Trump also accused him of supporting the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Schumer is currently the Senate Democratic minority leader. Following the midterm elections in November, the Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, allowing them to take over the majority at the beginning of the next Congress.

Schumer faces an intra-party challenge

Schumer is seeking to retain his leadership position, but his candidacy is being challenged by Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen. The vote will take place on December 1 and will be conducted by secret ballot.

According to Reuters, Schumer claims he has enough votes to continue leading the Democrats in the Senate. The agency reports that sixteen senators have publicly endorsed him, while six have declared their support for Van Hollen.

Van Hollen told NBC that he did not view Trump’s words as an endorsement of his candidacy. “As President Trump knows, I have fought him at every turn to defend democracy and the Constitution,” the senator said, according to “The Washington Post”.

Mixed signals from the White House

The attack on Schumer comes after Trump signaled that he was willing to work with the future Democratic majority. Following the election, he said he did not want to spend two years “vetoing everything” and suggested there could be deals with the Democrats on healthcare.

According to “The Washington Post”, the president’s latest post represents a more confrontational signal to the Democrats, who will control Congress. If Schumer retains his leadership position, he will be the main intermediary between the Democratic majority in the Senate and the Trump administration.

The result of the internal vote on December 1 will determine who leads the Democrats in the Senate and who will negotiate with the president on legislative priorities during the next Congress.

Sources: investing.com, washingtonpost.com, apnews.com