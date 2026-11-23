More than 80 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and suppressed overnight on November 23 over Rostov Region, Governor Yuri Slyusar said. The attack was repelled over the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and eight districts of the region.

Sholokhovsky, Krasnosulinsky, Rodionovo-Nesvetaisky, Verkhnedonsky, Myasnikovsky, Chertkovsky, Kamensky and Ust-Donetsky districts were affected. In Krasnosulinsky District, debris falling caused a fire, with the extent of the damage yet to be determined.

“In Krasnosulinsky District, a fire broke out as a result of debris falling from UAVs,” Yuri Slyusar wrote.

There are currently no confirmed reports of people being injured in the latest attack. The governor recalled that a ban on filming drone attacks and publishing such material online is in effect in Rostov Region.

Previous attacks in the region

During the previous attack overnight on November 22, debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle damaged the roof and windows of an outbuilding on private property in the village of Dolotinka, Millerovsky District. No one was injured at the time.

On November 17, an unmanned aerial vehicle damaged the roadway and metal barriers along the R-280 route in Neklinovsky District, near a bridge over the Mius River. According to preliminary information, no one was injured in that incident either.

Sources: rbc.ru