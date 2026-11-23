British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will present the details of the new agreement with the European Union to the House of Commons. The statement comes three days after the summit in Brussels, where London and Brussels agreed on a package of measures covering trade, carbon emissions and travel for young people.

The government estimates that the agreements could increase the United Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 0.5% by 2040. This would mean around £17 billion a year for the economy. The opposition, however, has questioned both the size of the expected benefit and the conditions under which it would be achieved.

What the agreement includes

The main part of the package is the agreement on trade in food and agricultural products. It is intended to reduce administrative requirements, inspections and delays on exports from the United Kingdom to the EU. London expects this to ease the work of producers and reduce pressure on food prices.

The second element is the linking of the British and European emissions trading systems. The measure aims to limit the risk of additional carbon costs for British exporters when they sell goods on the European market.

A youth mobility scheme is also envisaged. It will enable people aged between 18 and 31 from the United Kingdom and the EU to live, work, study and travel in the territory of the other side for a period of up to three years. The quota is up to 100,000 participants from each side.

University fees remain an unresolved issue

“Ten years after Brexit, we are opening a new chapter today. This is a historic moment for Britain and Europe,” Andy Burnham said.

The agreement does not finally settle the level of university fees for EU students in the United Kingdom and for British students in EU countries. The two sides have given themselves six months to conclude negotiations on a separate arrangement.

British university leaders warned that bringing fees into line with those paid by domestic students could have significant financial consequences for the sector. The government denies claims that the entire package depends on an immediate reduction in fees for European students.

Next steps

During his speech at the summit, Burnham confirmed that a bill to implement the agreements would be introduced in the British Parliament next week. His statement today is expected to mark the start of the parliamentary debate.

The prime minister also said that London would begin talks with Brussels on the long-term prospects for relations between the United Kingdom and the EU. He stressed that these discussions would take time and that final decisions would be left to the next Parliament. An immediate return of the country to the EU, the single market or the customs union is not part of the current agreement.

The Conservative Party is insisting that the government publish the full text of the agreements and said it could scrap the package if it returns to power. The government rejects the criticism and claims that the agreement will reduce costs for businesses and facilitate trade with the United Kingdom’s largest market.

Sources: apnews.com, news.sky.com, theguardian.com