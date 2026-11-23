The Libyan army said that the port in Benghazi is “under control” and that its forces are “fully prepared” to respond to threats following a series of drone attacks.

The strikes targeted a Russian vessel docked at the naval base in Benghazi, as well as a commercial vessel off Libya’s eastern coast. This was reported by “Al Jazeera” in an article published on November 23.

Two ships were among the targets

The incidents are linked to maritime targets in an area that remains under the control of the Libyan military. In its statement, the army did not say who carried out the attacks and provided no information about the drones used.

No information was reported about casualties, injuries or damage to the two ships. There are also no details on whether the attacks led to disruptions in port operations or shipping off the eastern coast.

“The port in Benghazi is under control and we are fully prepared to respond to threats,” the Libyan army said.

So far, no timeframe has been announced for specific follow-up actions. The military has also not said whether operations have been launched against the alleged perpetrators. The new attacks are increasing tensions around maritime infrastructure and ships off eastern Libya, but the available information does not allow conclusions to be drawn about the extent of the damage or further developments in the situation.

Sources: aljazeera.com