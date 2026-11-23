Four people have been killed and 18 injured in an airstrike in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, Houthi television channel Al Masirah reports, as quoted by Agence France-Presse. According to the channel, the attack hit a building belonging to the State Telecommunications Corporation.

The Houthis attributed the strike to Saudi Arabia. Riyadh did not immediately comment on the report, and the casualty figures have not been independently confirmed.

The strike comes after a new escalation

Hodeidah is a key Red Sea port and is controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis. They are fighting Saudi Arabia and its allies, which support Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The Saudi-led coalition said earlier that it had carried out strikes against targets linked to “operations for smuggling and transporting weapons and ballistic missiles” in the Hodeidah area. At the same time, the Houthis accused the coalition of attacking other areas of the country as well.

A day before the latest strike, the coalition said it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia’s western coast. The area includes important oil facilities that have been targeted in attacks attributed to the Houthis in recent weeks.

No independent confirmation of the figures

The reports of casualties come from a media outlet linked to the Houthis and have not been confirmed by Saudi authorities or an independent international organization. Therefore, the extent of the damage and the exact number of people killed and injured remain unclear.

Sources: nampa.org, apnews.com